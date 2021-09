The French daredevil stunned crowds on Sunday by walking on a slackline suspended from the Eiffel Tower some 70 metres above the ground.



The acrobat, well known in France tiptoed on a narrow strip just 2.5 centimetres wide.



He stopped several times on the 600 metre journey to wow onlookers below.



The stuntman was connected to the slackline by a safety rope.