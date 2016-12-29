Freezing weather turns roads in Canada into ice rinks

Parts of Canada have seen so much ice building up on the roads that residents have been putting on their skates.

A storm that hit parts of Ontario over Christmas saw freezing rain that has resulted in up to 15 millimetres of ice accumulating in some areas.

Rendering driving dangerous and walked nigh on impossible, some local residents have come up with an alternative way of getting around.

Laura Spink posted a video from Peterborough yesterday showing an adept skater moving around with ease over the icy road.

"Our street was a skating rink this morning," she tweeted.