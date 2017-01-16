Freezing rain pelting central US in ongoing dire ice storms

 

A third wave of sleet and drizzle glazed swaths of the central US on Sunday, extending icy weather that some meteorologists began acknowledging fell short of dire forecasts.

Storms in Illinois and other states have downed trees and made transport difficult as the Martin Luther King Jr holiday approaches.
Much of the region remained under an ice storm warning on the eve of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday as stretches continued getting pelted by rain, often in areas where temperatures hovered around freezing.

The freeze made roads harrowing. In Kansas near Kansas City, two troopers escaped injury when their vehicles were struck while working a crash along northbound Interstate 635.

In central Nebraska, authorities believe icy conditions contributed to a fiery crash involving two tractor-trailers on Sunday on Interstate 80, forcing the closure of 15 miles of Interstate 80.

It was not immediately clear whether that wreck caused any injuries.

Authorities say ice contributed to a southwestern Kansas wreck Saturday night that killed a 35-year-old Oklahoma man and injured several others.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said Thay Torres-Ocacio of Guymon, Oklahoma, died after the sport utility vehicle in which he was riding went out of control on an overpass and eventually overturned several times.

Some people lost power amid the storm. Nearly 10,000 electric customers were without power in Oklahoma, with most of those in northwestern part of the state.

South of Kansas City, the latest round of storms dumped three-quarters of an inch of precipitation overnight, resulting in about one-quarter of an inch of ice.

Jared Leighton, a National Weather Service meteorologist near Kansas City, Missouri, said Sunday that while the breadth of the ice accumulations fell short of expectations, "that shouldn't distract from the impact of the storm."

"The amounts were never really the story; the impacts were," Leighton told The Associated Press.

"The roads are still a mess, and the Highway Patrol is having their vehicles run into."

