Freezing cold conditions in New York causes stunning icicles around Lake Erie

Source:Associated Press
Bitter cold weather has taken hold of much of the northern United States and is expected to stay put for days to come.
Forecasters are warning of hypothermia and frostbite from arctic air settling in over the central US and spreading east.
Meanwhile, in the town of Hamburg, New York on Lake Erie, freezing temperatures have caused part of the lake to freeze and ice to form around trees and benches.
Wind chill advisories or warnings are in effect for much of New England, northern Pennsylvania and New York.
