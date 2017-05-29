 

'Freedom' - Schapelle Corby celebrates first morning back in Australia with one word Instagram post

Schapelle Corby has celebrated her first morning back on Australian soil with a one word social media post.

The 39-year-old posted the word FREEDOM under a shot of a colourful oil painting appearing to show the convicted drug smuggler riding a fantastical beast through a colourful dreamscape onto her Instagram account, which now has more than 144,000 followers.

Corby has not been seen in public since arriving in Brisbane yesterday morning to a media frenzy, following her deportation from Indonesia almost 13 years after being after being caught with 4.1kg of marijuana in her boogie board bag at Bali's Denpasar Airport.

Corby was nowhere to be found by a media pack after arriving in Brisbane, almost 13 years after being caught with marijuana in her boogie board bag in Bali.
Source: 9News
Schapelle Corby has issued a statement asking for privacy after landing back in Australia after 12 years.
Source: Nine

