'Freedom' - Schapelle Corby celebrates first morning back in Australia with one word Instagram post

Source:AAP
Schapelle Corby has celebrated her first morning back on Australian soil with a one word social media post.
The 39-year-old posted the word FREEDOM under a shot of a colourful oil painting appearing to show the convicted drug smuggler riding a fantastical beast through a colourful dreamscape onto her Instagram account, which now has more than 144,000 followers.
Corby has not been seen in public since arriving in Brisbane yesterday morning to a media frenzy, following her deportation from Indonesia almost 13 years after being after being caught with 4.1kg of marijuana in her boogie board bag at Bali's Denpasar Airport.
