'Freedom of movement should be this easy for all legal immigrants' - James Corden berates Trump's travel ban

Late-night TV hosts took aim at US President Donald Trump's controversial travel ban for refugees and citizens from seven predominantly Muslim countries and the backlash it sparked during the past weekend.

James Corden, host of' The Late Late Show, filmed a special cold open for Monday's episode chronicling Corden's movement through Los Angeles International Airport earlier in the day.

The video, which showed Corden moving the security check, ordering a grilled cheese sandwich and boarding a flight, ended with a black slate noting that this week's episodes were pre-taped as Corden left Los Angeles.

"Freedom of movement should be this easy for all legal immigrants. Not just the white and Christian ones," the slate read.

LAX was among several major airports where protesters have gathered in recent days to protest the temporary ban made by President Trump.

Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, Conan and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon all delivered segments on the ban.

Fallon did his in full Trump impersonation mode, noting the irony that Trump's wife Melania is an immigrant from Slovenia.