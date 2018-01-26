 

Free water refill spots in England to 'help turn this harmful tide of plastic waste'

Free water refill points will be offered by shops, cafes and businesses in all major cities and towns in England by 2021.

The move is designed to help people ditch the plastic bottle.
The BBC reports the scheme is being established by industry body Water UK which says the refill points could cut disposable plastic bottle use by tens of millions a year.

Refill stations and public fountains will be able to be found via an app or window signs pointing people in the direction of the nearest one.

Water UK chief executive Michael Roberts said the industry wants to tackle the problems caused by plastic bottles and "help turn this harmful tide of plastic waste".

The scheme has been set up on the back of a previous initiative, the Refill campaign, which currently has more than 1600 refill stations across the UK and operates in 13 towns and cities in England.

