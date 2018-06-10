'Free Tommy Robinson' protesters clash with police in London

Source:Associated Press
Hundreds of demonstrators gathered outside British prime minister's Downing Street office in London on Saturday calling for the release of far-right leader Tommy Robinson.
The protesters carried banners reading "Free Tommy Robinson" and waved British and English flags.
A number of protesters were seen trying to to breach security fences outside Downing Street.
Dutch anti-Islam lawmaker Geert Wilders travelled from the Netherlands to address demonstrators.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news