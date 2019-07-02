TODAY |

Freak summer storm dumps metre of hail on Mexican city, partially submerging cars

Associated Press
Officials in Mexico's second largest city say a storm that dumped more than a metre of hail on parts of the Guadalajara area damaged hundreds of homes.

Images shared by Jalisco state's civil defense agency show cars buried up to their windows in hail yesterday. The government brought in heavy machinery to clear streets and dig out businesses. Streets looked like rivers of ice.

The hail clogged drainage systems, leading to intense flooding in places.

Jalisco Gov. Enrique Alfaro says via Twitter that he's never seen anything like it.

Following the early morning storm, the temperature reached a high of 27 degrees Celsius yesterday in Guadalajara.

Guadalajara had been experiencing summer temperatures of around 31 degrees in recent days. Source: Breakfast
