France's second lockdown: Half of nation's ICU beds already filled with Covid-19 patients

Source:  1 NEWS

France will enter a second lockdown, as Covid-19 cases and deaths increase. 

More than half of France’s intensive care units are already occupied by coronavirus patients. Source: Breakfast

French President Emmanuel Macron said the lockdown would last at least a month. 

People would only be allowed to leave home for essential work, school or medical reasons. Gatherings are limited to 10. 

Germany made a similar annoucement, with bars, restaurants and gyms closed for a month.

It’ll take effect from next week and last a month, with bars, restaurants, gyms and theatres closed. Source: Breakfast

The country reported 523 virus-related deaths in the 24 hours leading up to yesterday. It's the highest since April. 

French doctors yesterday told the Associated Press they wanted a lockdown, with more than half of ICU beds now filled with Covid-19 patients. 

Thousands of infections are also being reported, according to data from Johns Hopkins University

