 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


France swears in new leader Emmanuel Macron

share

Source:

Associated Press

France has inaugurated new president, Emmanuel Macron, a 39-year-old independent centrist who was elected on May 7.

Emmanuel Macron faces two main problems as France's president.
Source: 1 NEWS

The president of the Constitutional Council, Laurent Fabius, proclaimed the official result of the vote in a ceremony Sunday at the Elysee presidential palace in Paris.

Macron formally took power after his predecessor, Socialist Francois Hollande, met with him for one hour.

Macron is the youngest president in the country's history and the 8th president of France's Fifth Republic, created in 1958.

His Republic on the Move movement hopes to reinvigorate French politics and win a majority of lawmakers in the June parliamentary election.

Related

Politics

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:58
1
The music megastar says he "really, really, likes New Zealand" and shows off Maori necklace he never takes off.

Watch: Ed Sheeran comes out swinging for NZ in Aussie interview - 'They are better at rugby'

2

'I got a new radio!' - Christchurch character 'Radio Ron' stoked with his surprise gift

00:29
3
The All Blacks Sevens are through to the semi-finals of the Paris Sevens after defeating France 14-0.

Video: NZ Sevens pull out copybook set piece move with Sione Molia waltzing through to score against poor France

03:11
4
The Belt and Road Summit is an ambitious new initiative to reshape world trade routes.

NZ included in China's 'project of the century'

00:28
5
The Roosters thumped Parramatta 48-10 at Allianz Stadium in Sydney.

Video: Roosters star Blake Ferguson flirts with the touchline to score dazzling try against poor Eels

00:18
The singer ignored the prankster until security escorted him away

Watch: Man wrapped in Aussie flag jumps onstage and moons Eurovision audience

The singer professionally carried on until security escorted him off the stage.

00:54
Professor Neil Siegel talks to Q+A's Jessica Mutch on the firing of James Comey.

‘It’s the single most troubling act the President has made’ – The reasons for firing FBI director don't add up, says US law expert

White House officials said Trump's confidence in the director had been eroding for months.

Back to Basics: Five easy steps to easing the addiction of shopping at the supermarket

This week our columnist Lydia Harvey gives her top tips to shopping fresh and local.

00:24
Te Maire Martin's snap shot at goal completed the comeback for the Panthers.

Kiwi wonder-kid Te Maire Martin, 20, rejects Melbourne Storm offer to join Shaun Johnson in the Warriors halves - report

Reports out of Sydney say the deal for Martin to join the Warriors is all but done.

US Police Generic

Boy, 8, knocked unconscious trying to shake hands with bully, two days before committing suicide in US

He was described as a "very loving little boy".


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ