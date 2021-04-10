France suspends all Brazil flights over P1 Covid-19 variant as scientists sound alarm

France suspended all flights from Brazil today amid mounting fears over the particularly contagious coronavirus variant that has been sweeping the South American country.

Cemetery workers wearing protective gear lower the coffin of a person who died from Covid-19 into a gravesite at the Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Source: Associated Press

Prime Minister Jean Castex announced the suspension to parliament.

“We note that the situation is getting worse and so we have decided to suspend all flights between Brazil and France until further notice," Castex said, drawing scattered applause from lawmakers.

Although France has seen comparatively few known cases of the P1 variant striking Brazil, the ravages it is causing in Latin America’s largest nation are increasingly raising alarm bells in France.

According to Reuters, a recently published study has shown the P1 variant to be as much as 2.5 times more contagious than the original coronavirus and more resistant to antibodies.

"The virus is creating escape mechanisms to evade the response of antibodies," said Felipe Naveca, one of the authors of the study.

"This is particularly worrying because the virus is continuing to accelerate in its evolution," he added.

Scientists involved in the study are worried the mutations could mean the P1 variant is more resistant to vaccines and further research is underway.

French Prime Minister Jean CastexCastex noted that travellers from Brazil already needed to test negative for the virus before their departure and upon arrival in France, and also quarantine for 10 days. But the government was also facing mounting calls from health experts for a flight suspension to further limit potential spread.

Boris Vallaud, a lawmaker for the opposition Socialists, called the flight suspension “necessary and a very good decision.”

The prime minister’s office said the suspension would start today, and concerns flights from Brazil to France. National carrier Air France cancelled all its flights both to and from Brazil on Wednesday and said its flight schedule beyond that would depend on government instructions.

France has had 5.1 million coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, the highest number in Europe, and has seen over 99,000 people die. The country is struggling with another wave of coronavirus infections and hospitalisations that is straining hospitals in Paris and elsewhere.

To curb France’s surge in cases, restrictions on travel and movement are enforced nationwide, on top of an overnight curfew. Schools are in the midst of a shutdown scheduled to last for at least three weeks.

French Health Minister Olivier Veran told parliament that a variant which first swept through Britain before spreading to continental Europe is now responsible for about 80 per cent of infections in France and that the variants first seen in Brazil and South Africa make up less than 4 per cent of French infections.

“Proportionally, we are seeing a retreat of these variants because they are less contagious than the English one," Veran said.