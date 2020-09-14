France sees massive surge with over 10,500 Covid-19 cases in single day

France’s health agency says that the country crossed the threshold of 10,000 new cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours — the most since widespread testing began in May.

Public Health France reported 10,561 new cases yesterday, compared to 9406 fresh cases the day before.

France is one of European countries that has been the hardest hit by the virus, with a total of 30,910 people having died.