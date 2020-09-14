TODAY |

France sees massive surge with over 10,500 Covid-19 cases in single day

Source:  Associated Press

France’s health agency says that the country crossed the threshold of 10,000 new cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours — the most since widespread testing began in May.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The number of people in hospital in the European nation is also on the rise. Source: Breakfast

Public Health France reported 10,561 new cases yesterday, compared to 9406 fresh cases the day before.

France is one of European countries that has been the hardest hit by the virus, with a total of 30,910 people having died.

Prime Minister Jean Castex pledged on that there would be a reduction in waiting times for tests, faced with what he described as a “manifest deterioration” of the situation. Around 10 millions tests have so far been carried out.

World
UK and Europe
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:39
Confirmed Covid-19 case attended gym classes and visited shops in Auckland before testing positive
2
Auckland school embraces its past with first New Zealand history day
3
Australian woman to be charged after getting dragged from car by police at Covid-19 checkpoint
4
Brave Warriors' finals hopes dashed after agonising loss to Sharks
5
Wallabies coach Dave Rennie says his side is set up for failure with current NZ quarantine rules
MORE FROM
World
MORE
01:39

Confirmed Covid-19 case attended gym classes and visited shops in Auckland before testing positive
00:26

Australian woman to be charged after getting dragged from car by police at Covid-19 checkpoint
03:07

Megan Woods confident of 'robust systems' after quarantine nurse confirmed as Covid-19 case
01:46

Police were right to not stop anti-lockdown protestors, science denial expert says