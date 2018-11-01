France’s Macron seeks to be a mediator in G-7 hard times

French President Emmanuel Macron hosts the G-7 summit this weekend fresh off a meeting with Russia's Vladimir Putin, hoping to maintain his image as a global mediator at a time of deep political and economic insecurity in the world and despite President Donald Trump's open disdain for multilateral talks.

French President Emmanuel Macron Source: Associated Press

So far Macron's had little to show for his efforts and many are skeptical about any concrete G-7 outcome amid the diverging views of Europe and the United States.