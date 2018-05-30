France’s hero Spiderman becomes a fireman

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
The Government's ruling out compensation, but the NZ Drug Foundation is demanding payouts for tenants who lost their homes.
The site was first found 18 months ago, beneath a Gisborne Port.
Two men have since been arrested over the incident.
A 61-year-old man is thought to have killed his wife and his adult daughter as well as his four grandchildren at his Osmington farm, on May 11.
Fourteen per cent of Indian applicants were rejected last year for the employer-assisted work visa, compared to four per cent of Chinese applicants.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Explore TVNZ
1 News Now
Corporate
More TVNZ