TODAY |

France opens giant stadium for vaccinations amid Covid-19 surge

Source:  Associated Press

France sought today to speed up its vaccine rollout by opening mass vaccination centres across the country, including the Stade de France stadium north of Paris, as infections surge and hospitals approach saturation.

Your playlist will load after this ad

France has seen its highest number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care in a year. Source: Breakfast

The move came a day after new nationwide restrictions were enforced, including a three-week school closure, a month-long domestic travel ban and the closing of non-essential shops.

The Stade de France, venue of France’s 1998 football World Cup victory, opened its doors today with 20 vaccination booths in the reception area. Organisers said nurses and firemen at the centre can administer 10,000 doses per week.

Vaccines in France are currently reserved to people aged 70 and over, in addition to those with serious health conditions and health care workers.

Offered a choice between two Covid-19 vaccines upon registering, people initially showed preference for a Pfizer jab. But officials on site insisted the Moderna doses were as effective. By midday, no appointment was available anymore online for either shot.

“I think the French and residents of the Paris region in particular have heard more about the Pfizer vaccine than the Moderna. It’s always easier to turn to what you know better so people are quicker to choose Pfizer,” Aurélien Trousseau, the head of the Regional Health Authority said. “But it’s two totally equivalent vaccines. It’s the same technology.”

“Our goal is simple: ... every single dose has to be injected so we don’t lose any,” Rousseau said.

French health authorities said they aim at having about 40 mass vaccination centres open in the coming days, in addition to shots being administrated in smaller centres, doctors’ offices and pharmacies.

Seven military hospitals also opened vaccination centres today, operated by military and civilian staff, in an effort to inject up to 50,000 doses per week, the defense ministry said.

Health Minister Olivier Veran warned earlier this week that the number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care units could increase to the level of the first crisis a year ago.

As of yesterday, French ICUs held 5433 virus patients. In April 2020, the number reached more than 7000, many in temporary facilities.

France has reported among the world’s highest death tolls from the virus, at 96,875.

World
Coronavirus Pandemic
UK and Europe
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:58
Kiwis unwittingly helping Myanmar military through NZ Super Fund
2
Judith Collins vows not to 'play politics' if Covid-19 creeps into NZ through trans-Tasman bubble
3
In wake of Kiri Allan diagnosis, advocates push for HPV self-testing to overcome shocking statistics for Māori women
4
Feral dogs roaming the Far North prompt track closures, warnings
5
Full details: The traffic light system managing trans-Tasman travel when bubble opens up
MORE FROM
World
MORE

How to talk to believers of Covid-19 conspiracy theories

Harry and Meghan's first docuseries to focus on 'amazing' wounded vet athletes

00:45

How much of a boost will trans-Tasman bubble give NZ's economy?
03:25

Time is right for both Pacific and trans-Tasman bubble, says Michael Baker