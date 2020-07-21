France extends face masks law as Covid-19 deaths top 30,000

Face masks were made obligatory in retail stores and other enclosed public spaces in France today, amid new coronavirus outbreaks across the country.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Masks were already required in museums, on public transport, in cinemas, places of worship, and other enclosed spaces.

The list has now been expanded to include stores, shopping centres, supermarkets, government offices, banks and covered markets.

A fine of 135 euros (NZD$235) can be levied against those who don't comply.

France has reported more than 30,000 Covid-19-related deaths, nearly half of them in retirement homes.

The Western European country brought down infections with a strict two-month lockdown but is now seeing some worrisome signs that the virus is making a comeback.