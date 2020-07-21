TODAY |

France extends face masks law as Covid-19 deaths top 30,000

Source:  Associated Press

Face masks were made obligatory in retail stores and other enclosed public spaces in France today, amid new coronavirus outbreaks across the country.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It comes as the nation continues to battle Covid-19, with 500 active clusters. Source: Breakfast

Masks were already required in museums, on public transport, in cinemas, places of worship, and other enclosed spaces.

The list has now been expanded to include stores, shopping centres, supermarkets, government offices, banks and covered markets.

A fine of 135 euros (NZD$235) can be levied against those who don't comply.

France has reported more than 30,000 Covid-19-related deaths, nearly half of them in retirement homes.

The Western European country brought down infections with a strict two-month lockdown but is now seeing some worrisome signs that the virus is making a comeback.

Health Minister Olivier Veran said today that one new source of infections appeared to be families getting together for the summer vacation.

World
UK and Europe
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
National MP Andrew Falloon believed to have sent pornographic material to teenager
2
Text scandal: Judith Collins calls for National MP Andrew Falloon to leave Parliament today
3
Embattled MP Andrew Falloon resigns, effective immediately
4
'Other instances' - Judith Collins suggests the Andrew Falloon text scandal might not be over
5
More than 50 political hoardings from across parties trashed, vandalised just hours after going up
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Saudi Arabia's King Salman admitted to hospital

Disney slashes advertising budget on Facebook and Instagram over hate speech concerns

New South Wales records highest daily tally of Covid-19 cases in three months
01:57

'The hardest winter for families' - Educators prepare for hungry kids as Covid-19 unemployment takes its toll