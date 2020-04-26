TODAY |

France, Belgium commemorate Anzac Day with small ceremonies amid Covid-19 restrictions

Source: Associated Press

After Villers-Bretonneux's annual Anzac Day dawn service was cancelled due to coronavirus restrictions, the town's deputy mayor hosted a small commemoration of his own today.

Villers-Bretonneux deputy mayor Benoit Decottegnie arrived at the Australian National Memorial just before sunrise and laid flowers. Source: Associated Press

Benoit Decottegnie arrived at the Australian National Memorial in the Northern French town just before sunrise and laid flowers at its main monument.

Decottegnie said authorities were aware of his initiative, adding that while they did not endorse it, they understood such gestures were likely to take place in parts of France with strong links to Australia.

"Villiers is very, very important for Australians. I know that they are moved by this day and I took this initiative for that reason and I hope that I won't be blamed," he said.

Later in the day, Decottegnie also laid a wreath at another monument in the town centre, honouring Anzac victims who died in France and Belgium.

A small but official Anzac Day ceremony was also held at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, where Australian troops laid flowers for the fallen.

Meanwhile, Belgium marked Anzac Day today with a commereration at the Menin Gate in Ypres.

The day was marked at the Menin Gate in Ypres. Source: Associated Press

The day marks the anniversary of New Zealand and Australian soldiers landing on the Gallipoli Peninsula in 1915 during the First World War.

More than 10,000 soldiers from the two countries were killed during that World War I campaign in what is now Turkey, although Anzac Day honours those killed in all wars.

