Fox News' Swedish 'security advisor' has heads scratching

Associated Press

Swedes are puzzled after a prominent Fox News program featured a guest identified as a "Swedish defence and national security advisor" who's unknown to the country's Defence Ministry and Foreign Office.

People in Sweden have been scratching their heads over the US President's comments.
Source: Associated Press

The agencies told a Swedish newspaper they knew nothing of the man who was on "The O'Reilly Factor" Friday.

Nils Bildt told news outlets he's a US-based independent analyst and Fox News chose its description of him.

The executive producer of "The O'Reilly Factor" says Bildt was recommended by people the show's booker consulted.

On February 19, President Donald Trump bewildered Swedes by invoking "last night in Sweden" while alluding to past European terror attacks.

There wasn't any major incident in Sweden the previous night.

Trump later said he'd referred to a Fox News piece about Swedish immigration.

