Fox News host calls summit between Trump and Kim Jong Un meeting of 'two dictators'

A Fox News host has accidentally referred to the highly anticipated summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as a meeting of "two dictators."

Source: 1 NEWS

Fox & Friends co-host Abby Huntsman made the comment today as TV footage showed the Republican president landing in Singapore for a summit with Kim on Tuesday.

Guest and former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci didn't catch it.

But the daughter of US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman later apologised on air for what she had said.

Her gaffe still took off on Twitter.

The two leaders arrived in Singapore today for their talks, which initially were billed as an effort to rid North Korea of its nuclear weapons.