 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Fourth person dies from listeria linked to rockmelon in Australia

share

Source:

AAP

Another person has died from listeria, taking Australia's rockmelon-related death count to four.

Fifteen cases of listeria have been reported from an outbreak connected to NSW growers.
Source: 1 NEWS

A total of 17 listeria cases were confirmed across eastern states, with two deaths each in Victoria and NSW.

Details of the latest death, including age, gender and precise location of the victim, were not revealed.

The listeria outbreak is linked to a rockmelon grower at Nericon, in the NSW Riverina.

The producer agreed to stop distribution after being told about the contamination almost two weeks ago.

But the NSW government and health authorities were accused of taking too long to warn the public after investigations began in January.

Listeria begins with flu-like symptoms including fever, chills, muscle aches, nausea and diarrhoea, which can take days or weeks to appear following the consumption of contaminated produce.

Related

Australia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:15
1
England were on target for over 400 until Sodhi chimed in with figures of 4-58.

LIVE: England strike early dismissing Colin Munro and Martin Guptill, Black Caps on the ropes in fourth ODI

2
Stan Walker is comforted by his mother in hospital.

Stan Walker posts touching image of his mother comforting him in hospital as he battles health issues

3

Where is Tania? Police very concerned for ex-Shortland Street actress missing for a week

01:01
4
Watch how the Easter Sunday fight is about to be promoted to TV audiences in the UK.

Watch: Blockbuster TV trailer for Parker v Joshua mega-fight released

01:40
5
Matty McLean gives the latest update on weather conditions across the country.

Batten down the hatches Auckland! Heavy rain likely, as Cyclone Hola eyes NZ from the Pacific


Stan Walker is comforted by his mother in hospital.

Stan Walker posts touching image of his mother comforting him in hospital as he battles health issues

"My mama always holding me down," reads the picture caption.

09:53
Everything is covered from the MP’s view on compulsory Te Reo Maori, if 16-year-olds should vote, and if they’d every go on Dancing with the Stars.

Quick fire questions with National's Nikki Kaye and Labour's Michael Wood

We cover compulsory Te Reo Maori, if 16-year-olds should vote, and if they'd ever go on Dancing with the Stars.


00:15
England were on target for over 400 until Sodhi chimed in with figures of 4-58.

LIVE: England strike early dismissing Colin Munro and Martin Guptill, Black Caps on the ropes in fourth ODI

1 NEWS NOW brings you live updates of the fourth ODI between New Zealand and England from University Oval, Dunedin.

00:42
The PM announced the pledge to Tongan children who had their school damaged in the cyclone.

'We know you need more than books' – PM gives Tonga $10m for Cyclone Gita rebuild

The PM announced the pledge to Tongan children who had their school damaged in the cyclone.


00:30
Guillermo del Toro also took out Best Director for the film.

The Shape of Water takes out Best Picture at the 90th Oscars ceremony in LA

the film was a big winner on the night taking out four awards, including Best Director for Guillermo del Toro.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 