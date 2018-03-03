Fourth person dies from listeria linked to rockmelon in Australia

Another person has died from listeria, taking Australia's rockmelon-related death count to four.

A total of 17 listeria cases were confirmed across eastern states, with two deaths each in Victoria and NSW.



Details of the latest death, including age, gender and precise location of the victim, were not revealed.



The listeria outbreak is linked to a rockmelon grower at Nericon, in the NSW Riverina.



The producer agreed to stop distribution after being told about the contamination almost two weeks ago.



But the NSW government and health authorities were accused of taking too long to warn the public after investigations began in January.

