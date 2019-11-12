Fourth person dies in NSW bushfires

A fourth person has been confirmed dead in bushfires ravaging NSW after his body was found northwest of Kempsey in the state's mid-north coast.



The man's body was found in bushland on the southern end of the Kyuna Track at Willawarrin shortly before midnight on Wednesday.

He is yet to be identified but is believed to be the body of a 58-year-old who lived nearby.



The man, who lived in a shed, had not been seen since Friday.

