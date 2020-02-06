Fourth person from Diamond Princess dies from coronavirus, evacuee to Australia infected

A fourth person from the Diamond Princess has died and another Australian who contracted coronavirus after travelling on the cruise ship has been flown to Queensland for treatment.



The cruise ship Diamond Princess is anchored at Yokohama Port Source: Associated Press

In the new Australian case, a 57-year-old woman has been admitted to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital, where she is being treated in isolation. Her condition is stable.



The woman was among the Australian travellers evacuated to Darwin from the cruise ship, docked on Yokohama, Japan, after the virus swept through the vessel.

Japanese media has also reported a passenger in their 80s has died in hospital after being taken off the ship. This raises the total to four people who have now died from coronavirus who were on the Diamond Princess.

Ministry of Health outlines NZ pandemic strategy as coronavirus outbreak worsens globally

In total, 691 passengers on board the cruise have been infected with Covid-19 to date.