Fourth Arkansas inmate executed in eight days lurches on gurney

Arkansas executed its fourth inmate in eight days last night, wrapping up an accelerated schedule with a lethal injection that left the prisoner lurching and convulsing 20 times before he died.

This undated file photo provided by the Arkansas Department of Correction shows Kenneth Williams. Source: Associated Press

Kenneth Williams, 38, was pronounced dead at 11.05pm, 13 minutes after the execution began at the Cummins Unit prison at Varner.

An Associated Press reporter who witnessed the lethal injection said Williams' body jerked 15 times in quick succession, then the rate slowed for a final five movements.

J.R. Davis, a spokesman for Governor Asa Hutchinson who did not witness the execution, called it "an involuntary muscular reaction" that he said was a widely known effect of the sedative midazolam, the first of three drugs administered.

Williams' attorneys are calling for an investigation into the execution.

Arkansas had scheduled eight executions over an 11-day period before one of its lethal injection drugs expires on Sunday.

That would have been the most in such a compressed period since the US Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty in 1976, but courts issued stays for four of the inmates.

The four lethal injections that were carried out included Monday's first double execution in the United States since 2000.

"I extend my sincerest of apologies to the families I have senselessly wronged and deprived of their loved ones," Williams said in a final statement he read from the death chamber.

Williams also spoke in tongues, the unintelligible but language-like speech used in some religions.

But his prayer faded off as the sedative midazolam took effect.

Williams was sentenced to death for killing a former deputy warden, Cecil Boren, after he escaped from prison in 1999.