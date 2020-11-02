Fourteen-year-old girl pulled from collapsed building in Turkey 58 hours after quake

Rescue workers clapped in unison as a 14-year-old girl was extricated from a collapsed building in Izmir today, Turkey's IHA private agency reported.

The rescue happened 58 hours after a strong earthquake in the Aegean Sea hit Turkey and Greece killing at least 73 people and injuring more than 961.

Idil Sirin was pulled out of the collapsed remains of "Emrah" Apartment, according to IHA.

Sirin was under the rubble for 58 hours straight with her sister Ipek Sirin, who the rescue teams are still looking for under the rubble, IHA reported.

Sirin was rushed off to a hospital immediately after her rescue, IHA also said.

The earthquake was centered in the Aegean northeast of the Greek island of Samos. Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) raised the death toll Sunday in Izmir province to 73. The agency said 961 people were injured in Turkey, with more than 220 still receiving treatment Sunday.