Fourteen foreigners dead after Taliban assault on Kabul's Intercontinental Hotel

A Taliban assault on the Intercontinental Hotel in Afghanistan's capital killed at least 18 people, including 14 foreigners, and pinned security forces down for more than 13 hours before the last attacker was slain. The casualty toll is expected to rise.

The heavily guarded luxury hotel is popular among foreigners and Afghan officials. Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish said the 18 killed included 14 foreigners and a telecommunications official from western Farah province who was attending a conference.

Danish said 11 of the 14 foreigners killed were employees of KamAir, a private Afghan airline. KamAir also put out a statement saying some of their flights were disrupted because of the attack.

One Ukrainian citizen was killed in the attack, according to Vasyl Kyrylych, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry. His brief statement on Twitter did not provide further details. Afghan officials did not identify the foreigner killed in the attack.

At least five people were killed after gunmen stormed the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul.
Source: Associated Press

Ten other people, including six from the security forces, were reported wounded and more than 150 people, including 41 foreigners, were rescued from the hotel, Danish said.

The Taliban claimed the attack, which began around 9 pm Saturday (local times), saying five gunmen armed with suicide vests targeted foreigners and Afghan officials. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the insurgents initially planned to attack the hotel Thursday night but postponed the assault because there was a wedding underway and they wanted to avoid civilian casualties.

The attack unfolded almost six years after Taliban insurgents launched a similar assault on the property, which is not part of the Intercontinental chain of worldwide hotels.

The Interior Ministry said a private firm assumed responsibility for securing the hotel around three weeks ago. The ministry says it is investigating how the attackers managed to enter the building.

During a news conference, Danish said that early investigations show that six insurgents entered the hotel from the northern side and stormed its kitchen. Two attackers were killed by special forces on the 6th floor of the hotel.

Danish said initial reports indicated that a person or persons inside the hotel helped the attackers get inside. He added that the investigation is not completed.

Mumtaz Ahmad, a provincial telecommunication employee for Helmand province who survivor the attack said "I was on my way from my room toward the reception, when I the elevator door opened, I saw two-armed suicide bombers. People were escaping and the attackers were firing at them."

Afghan security officials confirmed that 34 provincial officials were gathered at the hotel to participate in a conference organized by the Telecommunication Ministry.

A fire broke out at the hotel as the fighting raged, and the sound of explosions could be heard throughout the standoff. Live TV footage showed people trying to escape through windows on the upper stories.

