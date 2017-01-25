Four young Aussie prison escapees caught, three still on the run after riot at Victoria jail

Four of the seven escapees from a Victorian youth detention centre who spent a night on the run have been arrested in Melbourne.

The four inmates were arrested about 8am (local time) today in the Melbourne suburb of Ashburton after their escape from Malmsbury Youth Justice Centre yesterday afternoon.

"That leaves three which we have to apprehend and we don't know the whereabouts of them at the moment," Deputy Commissioner Shane Patton told 3AW.

The seven youths that spent last night on the run are suspected of a crime spree in southeast Melbourne, police say.

But, while police have the identities and description of the "fairly dangerous" escapees, that information cannot be publicly released without an application to the head of the Children's Court because they are juveniles, Mr Patton said.

The application process was still underway today.

About 30 inmates were involved in a riot at the justice centre yesterday, with 15 of them initially escaping after assaulting a staff member and stealing a security pass.

Six were caught within half an hour of the escape and another two later in the evening, but seven spent the night on the run.

Police say the detainees on the loose are suspected of arming themselves with a knife and a baseball bat and committing four armed robberies in Noble Park, Bonbeach and Moe.

A white Suzuki 4WD, in which several escapees had been travelling, collided with another vehicle and was abandoned in Mulgrave about 11.40pm last night.

During the first hour of the escape, the youth hijacked mulitple cars.

Cars rammed in police pursuit

A witness says her mother was punched in the face by one of the escapees after five of them hijacked their sedan in Elphinstone yesterday afternoon.

"He took the keys out of the ignition then reached across mum, undid her seatbelt, grabbed her by the hair and dragged her out backwards while punching her," witness Brooke Lee told the Herald Sun.

A police car was rammed and two civilian cars also struck as police pursued and arrested six youths in a car in Lockwood, shortly after they escaped.

The Malmsbury facility was brought under control just after 8pm and all inmates have now been secured, police say.

Children's Affairs Minister Jenny Mikakos returned from leave as news of the escape and riot broke on Wednesday afternoon.

The opposition slammed the government saying it had "destroyed the state's reputation".