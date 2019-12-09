TODAY |

Four-year-old twins free selves from wreckage, climb to safety after crash in US

Source:  Associated Press

Washington state authorities say four-year-old twins freed themselves from their car seats and climbed an embankment seeking help following a car crash that killed their father.

Corey Simmons, 47, was killed in a crash. His twin daughters, 4, escaped to get help. Source: K5 News

KING-TV reported 47-year-old Corey Simmons of Langley died when the vehicle with his daughters in the backseat crashed on Whidbey Island around 6pm Friday (Washington time).

Family members say the girls climbed about 61 metres up to the road after the accident 55 kilometres north of Seattle.

Authorities say Simmons was not wearing a seatbelt when the car crashed into trees and went down the embankment.

Police say the girls were transported to a hospital with minor injuries after an unidentified woman passing in her car went back to help and called 911.

Authorities say the accident is under investigation.

World
Accidents
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Live updates: Up to 20 patients requiring medical assistance as emergency crews race to White Island eruption
2
High Commissioner to Cook Islands, Tessa Temata, dies
3
Teresa Cormack's killer Jules Mikus dies in prison aged 62
4
Beneficiaries being delivered My Food Bag meals as part of Government trial
5
'It's part of our faith' - Sikh man turned away from South Auckland community club for wearing a turban
MORE FROM
World
MORE
06:37

Will Donald Trump be re-elected in 2020? Futurist makes predictions for next year
03:30

Watch: Teens perform touching musical tribute for measles victims in Samoa

Nearly a million protestors march in Hong Kong as unrest hits six month mark

Samoa measles death toll reaches 70 as two more people die overnight