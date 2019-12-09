Four-year-old twins free selves from wreckage, climb to safety after crash in US

Washington state authorities say four-year-old twins freed themselves from their car seats and climbed an embankment seeking help following a car crash that killed their father.

KING-TV reported 47-year-old Corey Simmons of Langley died when the vehicle with his daughters in the backseat crashed on Whidbey Island around 6pm Friday (Washington time).

Family members say the girls climbed about 61 metres up to the road after the accident 55 kilometres north of Seattle.

Authorities say Simmons was not wearing a seatbelt when the car crashed into trees and went down the embankment.

Police say the girls were transported to a hospital with minor injuries after an unidentified woman passing in her car went back to help and called 911.