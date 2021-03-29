Four-year-old in US dies after finding gun outside marijuana dispensary

A four-year-old child has died after finding a gun in a car outside a Colorado marijuana dispensary and accidentally shooting themselves, police said.

The Gazette reports that the child's mother and a younger sibling were in the car at the time of the shooting Tuesday (local time), and the father was in the store in Manitou Springs, a resort city just outside Colorado Springs.

The child died at the scene, and the 25-year-old mother and 26-year-old father were arrested on a charge of criminally negligent child abuse that resulted in death. No other information about what led to the shooting has been released.