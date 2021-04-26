Four-year-old crowned 'Ultimate Josh' after beating out hundreds with the same name in US competition

A four-year-old boy has been crowned the ‘Ultimate Josh’ after hundreds of people with the name Josh battled it out with pool noodles for the title in the US state of Nebraska.

Ultimate Josh winner. Source: US ABC

What started as a joke online has turned into a viral sensation after a man called Josh Swain contacted others called Josh, challenging them to a duel.

“I did not expect people to be as adamant about this as they are right now,” said Swain.

Competitors took part in a pool noodle brawl in an attempt to win the crown, which was snatched up by Josh Vinson Jr.

He was awarded a ‘Burger King’ crown, a champions belt and a tiny trophy, along with the kudos of being the Josh of all Joshes.

Fans of the event have also dubbed him ‘Little Josh’.

The competition also raised more than $10,000 for a children’s hospital where Little Josh was treated for epilepsy as a young child.