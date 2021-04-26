TODAY |

Four-year-old crowned 'Ultimate Josh' after beating out hundreds with the same name in US competition

Imogen Wells, 1 NEWS Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

A four-year-old boy has been crowned the ‘Ultimate Josh’ after hundreds of people with the name Josh battled it out with pool noodles for the title in the US state of Nebraska.

Ultimate Josh winner. Source: US ABC

What started as a joke online has turned into a viral sensation after a man called Josh Swain contacted others called Josh, challenging them to a duel.

“I did not expect people to be as adamant about this as they are right now,” said Swain.

Competitors took part in a pool noodle brawl in an attempt to win the crown, which was snatched up by Josh Vinson Jr.

He was awarded a ‘Burger King’ crown, a champions belt and a tiny trophy, along with the kudos of being the Josh of all Joshes.

Fans of the event have also dubbed him ‘Little Josh’.

The competition also raised more than $10,000 for a children’s hospital where Little Josh was treated for epilepsy as a young child.

It’s not yet known if there are plans for another Josh competition or if Little Josh will remain the champion forever.

World
North America
Imogen Wells
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'I've escaped' — Aussies reportedly using trans-Tasman bubble loophole to evade outward travel ban
2
Police urgently seeking man missing from Christchurch hospital
3
Live stream: 6pm weekends 2021
4
IPL under threat of cancellation as players return home amid rampant Covid wave
5
Two arrivals from Perth tested for Covid-19 after being classified as casual contacts
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Around 15,000 isolating in Victoria awaiting Covid-19 test results

Perth looks to extend its Covid-19 lockdown

Man charged with murder of woman found dead at Wellington property

Covid-19 'swallowing' people in India; crematoriums overwhelmed