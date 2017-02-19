 

Christchurch Port Hills Fire

World


Four weeks into being POTUS, Trump appears to be back on the campaign trail

Just four weeks into his administration, President Donald Trump appeared at a campaign rally that mirrored the months leading up to Election Day, complete with promises to repeal the health care law, insults for the news media and a playlist highlighted by the Rolling Stones.

The Florida rally was all about cultivating the image that Trump is winning.
"I want to be among my friends and among the people," Trump told a cheering crowd packed into an airport hangar in central Florida, praising his "truly great movement."

Trump promised anew to build a border wall along the US-Mexico border, reduce regulations and create jobs.

He also pledged to "do something over the next couple of days" to address the immigration order that has been blocked in the courts.

"We don't give up, we never give up."

Insisting he was the victim of false reporting, Trump said his White House was running "so smoothly" and that he "inherited one big mess."

The president has been trying refocus after reports of disarray and dysfunction within his administration.

Speaking to reporters on Air Force One before the rally, Trump said he was holding a campaign rally because "life is a campaign."

"To make America great again is absolutely a campaign," he said. "It's not easy, especially when we're also fighting the press."

And he's also had to contend with crowds of protesters.

Thousands of them were out on the streets of Dallas and Los Angeles to oppose immigration enforcement raids and to support immigrants and refugees generally.


