Four tonnes of garbage collected in China's Everest cleanup

Chinese state media say workers and volunteers have collected four tonnes of garbage from the Chinese north side of Mount Everest in the first five days of a cleanup operation.

Mt Everest (File picture). Source: 1 NEWS

The official Xinhua News Agency said yesterday that the local government in the Tibet region is setting up stations to sort, recycle and break down the garbage, which includes cans, plastic bags, stove equipment, tents, oxygen tanks and other mountain climbing paraphernalia.

The nine-day cleanup that began Saturday targets climbing trails and campsites between 5,200 and 6,500 metres (17,000 and 21,300 feet).