 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Four tonnes of garbage collected in China's Everest cleanup

share

Source:

Associated Press

Chinese state media say workers and volunteers have collected four tonnes of garbage from the Chinese north side of Mount Everest in the first five days of a cleanup operation.

Mt Everest.

Mt Everest (File picture).

Source: 1 NEWS

The official Xinhua News Agency said yesterday that the local government in the Tibet region is setting up stations to sort, recycle and break down the garbage, which includes cans, plastic bags, stove equipment, tents, oxygen tanks and other mountain climbing paraphernalia.

The nine-day cleanup that began Saturday targets climbing trails and campsites between 5,200 and 6,500 metres (17,000 and 21,300 feet).

Parts of Everest are in China and Nepal. Each year, about 60,000 climbers and guides visit the Chinese north side of the mountain, which China refers to by its Tibetan name, Mount Qomolangma.

Related

Asia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:27
1
The Black Caps batsman made a stunning catch for Kings XI to dismiss Mumbai Indians' Lendl Simmons.

Watch: 'That is extraordinary!' Martin Guptill goes airborne, takes unbelievable one-handed catch during Kings XI's win over Mumbai in IPL

02:50
2
Breakfast weatherman Matt McLean has the latest weather forecast.

Much of North Island in for a soaking today with heavy rain continuing and potential thunderstorms


03:43
3
Horticulture New Zealand acting CEO Richard Palmer says poor weather has created considerable shortages of certain crops like lettuce and broccoli.

Can't afford high-priced veges? Choose seasonal options, and spare a thought for farmers during difficult growing season


02:31
4
Investigations into possible links between Trump's campaign team and Russia are gathering pace.

Acting FBI director contradicts White House statements about why James Comey was dismissed

5

Watch your speed: Locations of new speed cameras around NZ revealed


03:43
Horticulture New Zealand acting CEO Richard Palmer says poor weather has created considerable shortages of certain crops like lettuce and broccoli.

Can't afford high-priced veges? Choose seasonal options, and spare a thought for farmers during difficult growing season

Horticulture NZ's CEO says it's not only a hard time for consumers - but for farmers too.

01:42
A $50m drilling project is about to begin to search for drinkable water beneath the capital's harbour.

Wellingtonians could soon be drinking water from beneath the harbour

A $50m drilling project is about to begin to search for drinkable water beneath the capital's harbour.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from midday.

00:45
He nearly talked himself into corner this morning. But not quite.

Video: Dan Carter tries to talk up the Lions moments after Hall of Fame induction - in London - but won't back them!

Carter was inducted into the Rugby Players Association's hall of fame this morning in London.

01:19
Jack Tame and Professor Grant Schofield discuss the Government’s latest guidelines for the amount of exercise and sleep young Kiwis should be getting.

'Boundaries' needed around screen time which is cutting into children's sleep time, public health expert warns parents

Professor Grant Schofield said 6/10 primary school kids' screen time isn't limited.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ