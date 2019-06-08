TODAY |

Four teenagers charged over attack on lesbian couple on bus in London

Associated Press
More From
World
Crime and Justice
UK and Europe
Social Issues

British police say four teenagers have been charged with assaulting two women who say they were punched on a London bus because they are lesbians.

London's Metropolitan Police force said today that four male suspects aged between 15 and 17 had been charged with an aggravated hate crime under the Public Order Act.

The suspects' names were not released because of their age.

Melania Geymonat posted an image on her Facebook page showing her bloodied face and that of her girlfriend after the May 30 attack. She said the couple were punched after being taunted and told to kiss.

The incident drew wide condemnation, with Prince William among those expressing shock at the attack.

Melania Geymonat and her girlfriend, Chris, after they were assaulted on a bus in West Hampstead, UK. Source: Facebook / Melania Geymonatand
More From
World
Crime and Justice
UK and Europe
Social Issues
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:13
People could be seen running for cover as the steamroller damaged multiple cars.
Man facing charges after steamroller rampage against Hutt Valley car enthusiasts
2
Matt Moylan had an embarrassing faux pas after his side's win over the Cowboys.
When live TV goes bad: Sharks star accidentally tells NSW Origin coach to 'f*** off'
3
A 2kg gold nugget found by an Australian retiree near Ballarat in 2019.
Aussie retiree finds 2kg gold nugget worth about $130k
4
The woman says she wanted to confront the man to prevent something similar happening to her daughter.
Watch as woman chases after Boston jogger who exposed himself to her
5
They’ve overwhelmingly voted to accept their collective offer from the Government.
Fears early childhood teacher shortage will worsen as kindy teachers accept pay rises
MORE FROM
World
MORE
01:42
The car, thought to be stolen, was being followed overhead by the police Eagle helicopter.

Man charged following head-on crash on Auckland's Southern Motorway
01:49
Ellis’ case has been described as the worst miscarriage of justice in New Zealand history.

Peter Ellis diagnosed with terminal cancer as he seeks last appeal against child sex abuse convictions
People watch a TV showing file images of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, July 25, 2019. North Korea fired two unidentified projectiles into the sea on Thursday, South Korea's military said, the first launches in more than two months as North Korean and U.S. officials struggle to restart nuclear diplomacy. The signs read: "North Korea fired after May 9." (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

North Korea says missile test was 'solemn warning' to South

Australian pair charged over $50 million meth seizure in Auckland