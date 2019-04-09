Four police officers dead after horror crash on Melbourne freeway

Four police officers have died in a horror crash involving a truck on Melbourne's Eastern Freeway.

Police car in Victoria, Australia (file picture). Source: istock.com

Victoria Police and the Police Association Victoria confirmed the fatalities in the collision, which unfolded near the Chandler Highway at Kew about 5.40pm (Australian time) today.

"The Police Association Victoria is shocked and immensely saddened by the deaths of four of our dedicated members, who were killed while protecting the community on the Eastern Freeway this afternoon," association secretary Wayne Gatt said in a statement.

Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton is expected to speak at the scene tonight.

Victoria Police said in a statement the exact circumstances are still to be determined and the Major Collision Investigation Unit is at the scene.