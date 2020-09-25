TODAY |

Four people wounded in Paris knife attack, near former offices of Charlie Hebdo

Source:  Associated Press

Four people were wounded in a knife attack today near the former offices of satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo in Paris, and a suspect has been arrested, police said.

French soldiers patrol after four people have been wounded in a knife attack near the former offices of satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo. Source: Associated Press

A Paris police official said that while authorities initially thought two attackers were involved, they now believe it was only one person, who was detained near the Bastille plaza in eastern Paris.

Associated Press reporters at the scene saw police flooding into the neighborhood in eastern Paris, near the Richard Lenoir subway station.

The motive for the attack is unclear, and it is not clear whether it is linked to Charlie Hebdo, which moved its activities out of the area after Islamic extremists attacked its editorial offices in 2015, killing 12 people.

Prime Minister Jean Castex cut short a visit to a suburb north of Paris to head to the Interior Ministry to follow developments.

The trial in the Charlie Hebdo attacks is currently underway across town. Murmurs broke at the terrorism trial of 14 people, including 3 fugitives, accused of helping the attackers in the January 2015 killings, as the news filtered through. The widows of the Charlie Hebdo attackers are scheduled to testify Friday afternoon.

