Four people killed by tornadoes ripping through America's south-east

Authorities said four people died when the twister touched down earlier today.

Shannon Hefferan, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, says damage reports indicate it touched down in Lamar County before ripping into Forrest County and skirting just south of downtown Hattiesburg — the state's fourth largest city.

The tornado continued across the Leaf River into neighboring Petal.

Emergency management officials said the severe weather also damaged Perry and Jones counties.

Teams are out assessing the damage. Already they know that the tornado was accompanied by a deluge of rain — 3.42 inches over a six to seven hour period Saturday morning — Hefferan said.

And the bad weather isn't over yet.

The weather service anticipates another round Saturday night.

A tornado watch was already in effect until 9 pm in parts of southeastern Louisiana and southern Mississippi, warning that hail, gusting winds and tornadoes are possible.