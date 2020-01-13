TODAY |

Four people injured in rocket attack on Iraq air base housing US personnel

Source:  1 NEWS

An air base in Iraq that houses US personnel has been struck by rockets.

US forces in Iraq (file picture). Source: istock.com

Reuters reports four people were injured in the attack at Balad air base, 80km north of the capital Baghdad.

Eight rockets were fired at the base, Reuters reports, citing a statement from the Iraqi military.

Two of the those injured were Iraqi soldiers and it's not clear if any of the others injured were American.

Iran strikes back at US with missile attack at bases in Iraq

Today's attack comes amid heightened tensions between the US and Iran after top Iranian commander General Qasem Soleimani was killed by a US drone strike on January 3.

Iran retaliated over Soleimani's death on January 8 with missile strikes on air bases in Iraq housing US troops. No Americans were killed in those attacks.

It's not clear whether today's attack is directly linked to those events.

