Four people evacuated from quarantined cruise ship to Darwin test positive for coronavirus

Four people evacuated to Darwin from the Diamond Princess cruise ship have tested positive for coronavirus, authorities have confirmed.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Two Queensland women aged 54 and 55 tested positive last night for the infection after leaving the ship on Thursday and will be flown to a Brisbane hospital today for further treatment.

Earlier, two other Australians were conformed to have contracted the disease.

Six New Zealanders who were on the ship arrived home on Thursday.

In her own words: Latest Kiwi infected with coronavirus from cruise ship speaks to 1 NEWS

The mercy flight was a joint effort with Australia, carrying their evacuees as well, and landed in Darwin earlier today on the way back from Japan.

Two others were left behind in Japan after being diagnosed with Covid-19 shortly before they were supposed to head back to New Zealand.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Those six Kiwis will now be quarantined at the Whangaparāoa military base, in north Auckland, for another 14 days.

A 78-year-old man from Western Australia was transferred to Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital in Perth yesterday. His wife was to travel with him but then be isolated at home for two weeks.

A 24-year-old woman from South Australia has been transferred to Royal Adelaide Hospital.

read more Two Australian evacuees confirmed to have coronavirus were on flight which carried Kiwis to Darwin from Japan

Under the evacuation deal state governments agreed to treat any patients in their home states.

Before the medical transfers chief medical officer Brendan Murphy said they were in a clinically "reasonable" condition.

The two were among a group of six who were suffering a sore throat and runny nose after arriving at the former workers camp at Howard Springs on Thursday.

The other four have been cleared of the virus, but Professor Murphy said that could change.

"It's possible more people could develop positive tests over the next few days. We don't know that, but if they do we are completely well set up to detect and manage them and isolate them," he told reporters yesterday.

Your playlist will load after this ad

There were 170 Australians on the evacuation flight. They will be quarantined at the facility near Darwin for two weeks after leaving the virus-hit Diamond Princess cruise ship in Yokohama.

They are being kept separate from the 266 people who were already in quarantine at Howard Springs, who were evacuated earlier this month from the epicentre of the virus at Wuhan, the capital of China's Hubei province.

They will leave tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Australia has extended its ban on foreign travellers from China for another week as the number of coronavirus infections and deaths in Hubei province grows.