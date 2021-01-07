Four people died in violent US Capitol uprising — police

Four people died as supporters of President Donald Trump violently occupied the US Capitol today.

Trump supporters gather outside the US Capitol in Washington. Source: Associated Press

Washington, D.C., Police Chief Robert Contee said the dead today included a woman who was shot by the US Capitol Police, as well as three others who died in “medical emergencies”.

Police said both law enforcement and Trump supporters deployed chemical irritants during the hours-long occupation of the Capitol building before it was cleared today by law enforcement.

Follow the 1 NEWS live updates: Live: Senate overwhelmingly rejects challenge to Arizona results despite some Republicans' efforts

The woman was shot earlier today as the mob tried to break through a barricaded door in the Capitol where police were armed on the other side. She was hospitalised with a gunshot wound and later died.

D.C. police officials also say two pipe bombs were recovered, one outside the Democratic National Committee and one outside the Republican National Committee.