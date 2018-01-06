 

Four people detained after fatal hot air balloon crash

Egyptian prosecutors have ordered the detention of four people over a hot air balloon crash that killed one tourist and wounded at least a dozen others.

The balloon crashed in strong winds near the popular tourist spot of Luxor killing one and injuring twelve.
Source: 1 NEWS

Four New Zealanders were on board the hot air balloon, but none were seriously injured, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade said.

The New Zealand embassy in Cairo is providing consular assistance to the Kiwis affected.

Saturday's decision includes the balloon's pilot, the director of the airport from which it took off and two officials from the balloon-owning company.

They were detained for four days pending an investigation.

The incident occurred Friday (local time) when strong winds forced the balloon, carrying 20 tourists, off course above the southern city of Luxor.

Egypt's Civil Aviation Ministry said other balloons carrying over 400 tourists had taken off and landed safely on Friday.

Balloon flights were resumed on Saturday (local time).

Luxor has a history of hot air balloon crashes. The deadliest was in 2013 when at least 19 foreign tourists were killed when theirs caught fire.

