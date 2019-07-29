TODAY |

Four people dead, including suspected gunman, after mass shooting at garlic festival in California

Four people are dead, with 15 injured after a mass shooting at a food festival south of San Francisco.

Police were called to the Gilroy Garlic Festival about 5.30pm (local time) today when the gunman opened fire.

Police say they responded in under a minute and the suspected gunman was shot and killed. Three others died in the mass shooting.

The suspected gunman gained entry to the festival via a creek, using a tool to cut a hole in security fencing.

Video from the scene posted online shows people running, with one saying that "someone is shooting".

The town of Gilroy is about 50km from San Jose.

A witness told NBC news that a white man in his 30s opened fire with a semi-automatic weapon at the festival.

"It was just rapid firing," Julissa Contreras said. "I could see him shooting in just every direction. He wasn't aiming at anyone specifically. It was just left to right, right to left.

"He definitely was prepared for what he was doing."

