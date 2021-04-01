TODAY |

Four people dead, including child, after gunman targets California office building

Source:  Associated Press

A shooting at a Southern California office building today killed four people, including a child, and injured a fifth person before police shot and wounded the suspect, police said.

People comfort each other as they stand near a business building where a shooting occurred in Orange, California. Source: Associated Press

Shots were being fired as officers arrived at a two-story office building on Lincoln Avenue in Orange, south of Los Angeles, at about 5.30pm (local time), Lt. Jennifer Amat said.

“An officer-involved shooting occurred" and the suspect was taken to a hospital, Amat said, but she didn't immediately know his condition.

The shooting was on the second floor of the building, Amat said. She had no details about the confrontation, what may have sparked the attack or why a child may have been at the building.

The building at 202 W. Lincoln Ave. appeared to be a beige, two-story office building with an open, second-story balcony. Signs outside indicated a handful of businesses were located there, including an insurance agent and a counselling service.

Just over an hour later, the situation had been stabilised and there wasn't any threat to the public, police said.

World
North America
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'The world looked brighter' — Christchurch's $5.2 million Lotto winner finally found
2
The minimum wage is going up today — here's how much more money you could be getting
3
PM starts process of stripping Ron Brierley of knighthood after child sex abuse material admission
4
Living wage to increase by 65 cents to $22.75 an hour from September 1
5
Bachelor NZ finale: The moment we've been waiting for — but no, it's not Moses Mackay's shower scene
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Life sentence for Australian who killed teen son, paused to reload, then killed son's girlfriend

PM starts process of stripping Ron Brierley of knighthood after child sex abuse material admission

Christchurch boys' school apologises as dozens of ex-pupils reveal bullying, sexual abuse

Biden removes Trump ban on transgender service members in US military