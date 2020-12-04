TODAY |

Four people dead after explosion at UK wastewater plant

Source:  Associated Press

Four people died following an explosion in a silo that holds treated biosolids at a wastewater treatment plant near the southwest England city of Bristol, police said today.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It’s not known what caused the blast, which tore apart a silo holding bio solids. Source: 1 NEWS

Three Wessex Water employees and one contractor died in the incident, which is not being treated as terror-related, Avon and Somerset Police Chief Inspector Mark Runacres said at a media briefing. A fifth person was injured during the explosion at the plant in the industrial area of Avonmouth, but the injuries are not considered life-threatening, Runacres said.

“The fire service led the rescue operation but sadly, despite the best efforts of all those involved, we can confirm there have been four fatalities," he said.

Runacres would not speculate on the cause of the explosion. He said it took place in a silo holding organic matter from sewage before it "is recycled to land as an organic soil conditioner”.

He said the explosion did not create any ongoing concerns for public safety.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said “our hearts go out” to the victims and their families.

“Deeply saddened to learn that four people have lost their lives in the water works explosion in Avonmouth,” Johnson said on Twitter.

Wessex Water Chief Executive Colin Skellett said he was “devastated” by the incident, and the company is working to understand what happened and why.

Sean Nolan, who witnessed the aftermath of the explosion, said he had heard a “boom and echo” and at first thought it was from a vehicle collision.

The Avon Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 11.22am (12.20 this morning NZT) to the “very challenging” incident in Avonmouth, located near Bristol, about 195 kilometres west of London. Six fire engines and rescue dogs were soon on the scene.

“Luckily, our local fire station is not too far from here so we had crews in attendance very, very quickly and they were able to gain an element of situational awareness,” rescue service manager Luke Gazzard said.

World
UK and Europe
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:39
Funds being raised to defend prosecuted pilot 'who led the charge' in White Island rescue
2
Police name three-month-old girl killed in Northland crash
3
'Bella was very much loved' — Police highlight sex worker rights as murderer receives 10-year sentence
4
Thousands of late-model Toyotas recalled in New Zealand due to brake issue
5
NZ stock exchange cyberattacks 'amongst the most severe' in the world, review finds
MORE FROM
World
MORE
01:11

Police name three-month-old girl killed in Northland crash

Pedestrian fighting for life after being hit by car in Auckland
02:37

Victoria woman, accused of killing young couple and infant in house fire, skips court

Pedestrian dead after crash in central Nelson