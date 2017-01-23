 

Four more bodies found in rubble after horrifying building collapse in Iran

Source:

Associated Press

Iran's official news agency says search teams have found four more bodies of victims from last week's deadly building collapse in Tehran.

New video has emerged of the 17-storey Plasco building collapsing after a huge fire on Friday, killing at least 70 people.
Source: LiveLeak

IRNA's report today quotes Jalal Maleki, spokesman for the fire department, as saying the four bodies do not belong to any of the firefighters still missing and believed buried under the rubble.

So far, only six bodies have been retrieved. One injured firefighter died in hospital a day after Thursday's collapse.

Authorities have yet to offer definitive casualty figures.

Iran's state-run Press TV initially reported that 30 firefighters had been killed, without elaborating. Later, authorities said more than 20 firefighters had been killed.

The building collapsed after it was engulfed in a fire, the worst in Tehran since a 2005 blaze at a historic mosque killed 59.

A huge fire completely gutted the historic 53-year-old Plasco building in Tehran causing it to collapse, killing dozens of firefighters.
Source: Associated Press

A huge fire completely gutted the historic 53-year-old Plasco building in Tehran causing it to collapse, killing dozens of firefighters.

Raw: Shocking moment huge blaze collapses high-rise in Iran, killing 20 firefighters

