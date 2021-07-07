Four more bodies found, bringing Miami condo collapse death toll to 36

The discovery of four more victims in the rubble of a collapsed Florida condominium building raised the death toll to 36, officials said today as a ramped-up search effort faced new threats from severe weather with Tropical Storm Elsa.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Among the dead, two young sisters, Lucia and Emma — aged four and 10 — who died in the collapse were today placed in the same casket and buried alongside their parents, Marcus and Anaely.

Lightning forced rescuers to pause their work for two hours, Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah said.

And stiff winds of 32km/h with stronger gusts hampered efforts to move heavy debris with cranes, officials said at a news conference.

"Active search and rescue continued throughout the night, and these teams continue through extremely adverse and challenging conditions," Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told reporters.

"Through the rain and through the wind they have continued searching."

Rescue workers handle a tarp containing recovered remains at the site of the collapsed Champlain Towers South condo building. Source: Associated Press

Up to 113 people remain unaccounted for, though only 70 of those are confirmed to have been inside the Champlain Towers South building in Surfside when it collapsed in the early morning hours of June 24, she said.

At the disaster site today, power saws and backhoes could be heard as workers in yellow helmets and blue jumpsuits searched the rubble for a 13th day.

Gray clouds from Elsa's outer bands swirled above.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The storm's worst weather was expected to bypass Surfside and neighbouring Miami as Elsa strengthened before making landfall somewhere between Tampa Bay and Florida's Big Bend and crossing northern Florida.

Heavy rain from the storm was still possible.

Search crews can work through rain, but lightning from unrelated thunderstorms has forced them to pause at times, and a garage area in the rubble has filled with water, the mayor said.