Four more bodies found among the strangled and beheaded as grisly Brazil prison riot death toll hits 58

Four inmates allegedly involved in deadly clash between prison gangs have died of asphyxiation while being transferred to a safer lockup, authorities said today, as families of victims began to bury their relatives.

The Para state public security office said the four were discovered dead when the prison vehicle arrived in the town of Maraba.

They said the vehicle had four compartments and was carrying 30 handcuffed inmates who were suspected of involvement in Tuesday's clash gangs at the Altamira prison.

Authorities said the four who died were from the same gang and said they are investigating.

The prisoners were among 46 being sent to other prisons, including stricter federal ones.

Several holes had been dug in the rust-colored earth at the cemetery of Altamira, where grieving families began to arrive today to mourn some of the 58 inmates killed by a rival gang in a grisly prison riot.

"We need more security, we need more room (for detainees)," said Gelson Gusmao, whose son died in the clashes. "There's a lot of overcrowding in the prisons, so we want our president to improve the situation inside."

Back at the forensic institute, dozens of grief-stricken, frustrated families were still waiting to identify slain relatives, fighting off the odor of decomposing bodies.

Only 21 bodies had been released to family members, a process slowed by the small size of the morgue, lack of staff to deal with the sudden flow of corpses and problems with lighting that meant staff can only work until 6.30pm.

In the Amazon heat, the bodies were being kept in a large refrigerated truck. But Brazilian newspaper Folha de S. Paulo reported that for lack of space, corpses were being kept under a makeshift, uncooled tent.

Forensic expert Marcel Ferreira said some passed out when called on the day before to identify the beheaded or burnt bodies of loved ones.

The forensic institute said at least six bodies would undergo DNA testing to be identified.

State officials said clashes erupted in Altamira early Monday when the local Comando Classe A gang attacked a wing of the prison holding members of the rival Comando Vermelho, or Red Command.

In many of Brazil's prisons, badly outnumbered guards struggle to retain control over an ever-growing population of inmates, with jailed gang leaders often able to run their criminal activities from behind bars.

Comando Classe A members allegedly set fire to the temporary containers where inmates belonging to Red Command were being held while construction of another wing was underway. Victims died of burns, asphyxiation and 16 had been decapitated.

"This is clearly a declaration of war on the Red Command," said Jean-François Deluchey, adjunct professor in political science at the Federal University of Para who has been studying the region for 20 years.