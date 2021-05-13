Four men charged over vicious attack on man watching under-13s league game in Brisbane

The first thing Josh Jones told his father after regaining consciousness during a brawl at a junior rugby league game was "the kids don't have to see this".

The 35-year-old sustained serious facial injuries during the altercation at a Queensland sports ground, with police saying the initial assault was "unprovoked" according to their early investigations.

Officers found Mr Jones with serious injuries and a 59-year-old woman hurt from being knocked over on grandstand stairs when they arrived at the fields at Wynnum, southeast of Brisbane, about 11.30am on Sunday.

Mr Jones' father Ricki Jones said he was near the goal posts when he heard people behind his son on the stand getting increasingly rowdy.

"I saw a big guy that was screaming got up and went and sat with Josh," he told reporters on Wednesday.

"At first I thought, 'Man, he's made a friend' and then all of a sudden I saw a punch."

Police said the injured man had tried to "remove himself from the confrontation by walking onto the sports ground" but the altercation continued, with more people becoming involved.

Josh Jones was on the field among people by the time his father got to him.

Ricki Jones said his own shirt was ripped off and he was punched in the head.

"It was mayhem," the father added.

He says he was kneeling next to his son as he gained consciousness.

"The first thing he said to me was, 'Dad, the kids don't have to see this'," the father said.

"It just broke my heart."

Ricki Jones denied it was a "parents' brawl", saying all his son wanted to do "was get away".

He said Josh Jones suffered multiple fractures to his face and is at home waiting for swelling to subside before surgery.

Police have charged four men - aged 36, 26, 24 and 19 - with assault after the altercation.

Two men were due to appear in court on Wednesday, but after another two men were arrested, prosecutors asked for the matter to be delayed.

All four men have been denied police bail.

They were expected to appear in Wynnum Magistrates Court today.

A crowdfunding campaign set up to raise money to take the "immediate financial pressure off this family while they heal physically and emotionally" had raised more than $11,500 on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said previously they were working through "a large amount of statements and footage to determine the circumstances of the assault".