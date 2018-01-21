Four gunmen storm hotel in Afghan capital

At least four gunmen stormed the Intercontinental Hotel in the Afghan capital on today, triggering a shootout with security forces, officials said.

Policemen block the main road near the Intercontinental Hotel after a deadly attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. Source: Associated Press

Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish said the hotel came under attack at around 9pm (local time) Afghan Special Forces arrived at the hotel in response to the attack, Danish said.

One of the four attackers was killed and the three others were still battling the forces from inside the hotel, said Nasrat Rahimi, a deputy spokesman for the Interior Ministry.

He said that three people have been reported wounded so far, but that the number might rise.