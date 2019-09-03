Four dead, more than 20 missing after fire on diving boat off California coast

Four people are dead and 29 are unaccounted for after a dive boat caught fire off the coast of California.

The boat, which had 33 passengers aboard, burned while anchored close to shore of one of Southern California's Channel Islands. It had no recent safety violations.

The Santa Barbara-based Conception was carrying recreational scuba divers and caught fire today.

Five crew members jumped to safety and were picked up by a passing pleasure craft, but all 33 passengers were missing. Four bodies were later recovered and the search for others continued today.

Lt Cmdr Matthew Kroll says the bodies recovered Monday morning had injuries consistent with drowning.

Coast Guard records show inspections conducted last February and in August 2018 found no deficiencies. Earlier inspections found some safety violations related to fire safety.

A 2016 inspection resulted in owners replacing the heat detector in the galley and one in 2014 cited a leaky fire hose.