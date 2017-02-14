 

Four dead as avalanche sweeps through French ski resort

A group of nine had been skiing off piste near Tignes when disaster struck.
Source: Breakfast

Lauaki and Messam were best mates, serving as groomsmen at each other's weddings during their time playing together.

Watch: Emotional Liam Messam fights back tears when shown pictures of himself and Sione Lauaki

A house near Waimarama Road burns during a wildfire in Hawke's Bay.

Large Hawke's Bay fire destroys homes, may burn for days

This was one moving moment. Selfless volunteers at Golden Bay got together in solidarity to try to stop a pod at sea from coming back in.

Watch: Hundreds join hands in Golden Bay to form human chain to stop pod from returning to shore

The Chiefs captain cut his celebrations with his team short, flying back to attend the funeral of his friend of 13 years.

'We were groomsmen at each other's wedding' – Liam Messam returns home after Brisbane victory to mourn Sione Lauaki

The smoke can be seen all the way across the harbour in Lyttelton.

Fire crews race back to large scrub fires on Christchurch's Port Hills

One of the fires threatened multiple properties on Early Valley Rd.

MetService says the capital had the fewest 'beach days' last month of any summer in the past three decades.

If you live in Wellington, you've probably had the worst summer in memory

Adele turned her back to the audience and held her head in embarrassment. But her peers stepped up.

Watch: 'I f***** up, I can't do it like last year' - Adele abruptly stops George Michael Grammy tribute - then starts again and ends in tears

"I know it's live TV... I'm sorry for swearing, and I'm sorry for starting again," said an apologetic Adele.

1 NEWS reporter Will Hine looks at the science behind whale strandings.

Golden Bay stranding: Why are pilot whales so drawn to Farewell Spit?

Kiwis have been asking our reporters at Farewell Spit this question. 1 News' Will Hine put it to the experts.

Grieving Warriors NRL prop 'in shock' over hero Sione Lauaki: 'I ended up growing my hair to mirror him'

James Gavet, like many Kelston Boys High students, used Lauaki's rise to the All Blacks as inspiration.



 
